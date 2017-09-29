Take a bow! Hill-Stead Museum proudly presents From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection. This special exhibition of Broadway costumes throughout the historic house is on view from September 21, 2017 through January 1, 2018 (Opening receptions Sept. 21 & 28). It honors the Pope Family’s enjoyment of literature, poetry and live performances, particularly theater and opera.

The time period of the shows featured mirror the years 1901-1946, when the Pope family resided in Farmington and features vignettes of costumes with accessories and archival ephemera. View magnificent costumes from shows such as Showboat, Anything Goes, Pirates of Penzance, Carousel, and Kiss Me, Kate, as well as lesser-known productions.

Original theater programs on loan from the American Musical Theater Collection at Yale University Library, and period sound recordings will add an extra dimension to this unique experience throughout the museum.

From Page to Stage Costume Tours will be offered each week on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Regular house tours are offered Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Tickets for costume-focused tours and regular house tours can be purchased separately or at a discounted combo price. Visitors who purchase a combo ticket can choose to do both tours on a single day, or return for the second type of tour on a later date.

Visit hillstead.org for complete pricing information and tour schedules.