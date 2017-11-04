2nd Annual Masquerade Ball To Help Unmask Child Abuse



Area business people and community members will step out in style for the Exchange of Stamford's 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball. The Venetian style – fancy dress evening, benefitting The Exchange Club Parenting Skills Center, will help unmask Child Abuse and break its cycle, by funding vital programs that keep local children healthy and safe.

Festivities feature dinner and an open bar, dancing to a live Band and DJ, an exciting silent auction, raffles and much more. Attendees will enjoy locally-crafted spirits and beers donated by Asylum Distillery and the Black Hog Brewing Company among other highlights.



A portion of proceeds also support The Exchange Club Dollars for Scholars youth scholarship and local programs for Veterans. The Exchange Club of Stamford works in partnership with Stamford's Parenting Skills Center (PSC), a 501(c)(3) organization that stops the cycle of child abuse by strengthening at-risk families with home-based interventions and services. Visit www.exchangeclubparentingskillscenter.com/donate.phl.