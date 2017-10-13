Mattabesett String Collective
The Mattabesset String Collective is a five-piece string band featuring dobro, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, bass and sometimes banjo or cuatro. They play an eclectic mix of bluegrass, blues, country and rock, all in a string band style.
Friday, 13 October, 2017
Contact:Anne Marie
Phone: (860)374-4957
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$12.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.