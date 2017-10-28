Dr. Steve Band (Halloween Show)

The Dr. Steve Band is four fine musicians offering one of a kind, original music. Noted for catchy grooves and unique, surprising lyrics the band will celebrate Halloween with scary/funny songs like “Voodoo War,” “Witchin’ Time,” and “Twisted Men.” There will also be Halloween games and prizes!

Dr. Steve is fronted by Steven Prasinos. Singer/Songwriter, Psychologist, Science Fiction Author. The Dr. Steve Band also includes Mike Gieralt on lead guitar, Gary Gieralt on bass and Eugene Zampieron on percussion. Formerly The Whatever Band, the group has won slots at various festivals including the Connecticut Folk Festival, the Bumblebee Festival and the Woodbury Fall Festival. The Dr. Steve Band has also been featured on VSCTV and WPKN and played at many restaurants and pubs throughout the area. The band has been playing together for nearly 78 years.