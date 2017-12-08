Santa and his LIVE reindeer - Dancer, Dasher and Prancer - are coming back for the 9th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village and return to, “the North Pole on North Street,” Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North Street, Greenwich, Connecticut, from November 24 to December 23, 2017. The cherished town tradition continues at this expansive nursery where visitors can have their photo taken with Santa, meet the reindeer and also ride on the Winter Wonderland Carousel and the North Pole Polar Express Train, all just minutes from downtown Greenwich. Parking is free. The community is invited to Sam Bridge for a “We’re Back Party” on Friday, November 24, from noon to 6 pm, when Santa’s Village is officially open for photos with Santa. While waiting for the reindeer to arrive in the afternoon, everyone can enjoy special refreshments provided by b.good and face painting and balloon art provided by Faces by Wells. Throughout the four weeks, the reindeer will make Sam Bridge their home, thanks to Reindeer stable sponsor, Pepsi, and children, adults, corporate groups and even pets (on leashes) can have their photo taken with Santa at Santa’s Village, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Greenwich. Photo packages begin at $29.99 and include a gift bag filled with promotions redeemable at participating downtown Greenwich stores. Rides on the Winter Wonderland Carousel and North Pole Polar Express Train are $4 per ride or $40 for a family package of 12 rides. Hours for the Photos with Santa, train and carousel rides are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reindeer feeding times will take place Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The reindeer will depart on December 22 but Santa will remain for photos Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village is produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, LLC, a Greenwich-based event-marketing company. For more details on this magical holiday tradition, visit www.Greenwichreindeerfestival.com