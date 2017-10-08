Session I: 1-2 pm, Session II: 2:15-3:15 pm, Session III: 3:30-4:30 pm

Bring your family for the 7th annual scarecrow making program and create a scarecrow for our Harvest Festival Weekend contest! Families will create a life-size scarecrow that will be entered in our scarecrow contest and exhibited at our Harvest Festival October 14-15. Some materials are provided, but families are encouraged to bring clothing or accessories to help with their creation. One scarecrow per family. Supplies are limited to 12 families per session, pre-registration is required. Participating families must agree to leave the scarecrow for the Harvest Festival and must pick it up the week after the Festival. Members: $5 per family | Non-Members: $5 per family plus gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

