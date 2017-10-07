Tweet WVFC 56th Annual Fall Festival

Warren Woods Town Park

Warren , CT 06754



Warren Woods Town Park: 55 Brick School Road, Warren,

CT 06754 - Saturday October 7th & 8th, 10:00am-5:00pm: Rain or Shine. Adults $5, 2-Day Pass $8; Under 8: Free! Garden Tractor Pull (Sat), Antique Tractor Pull

(Sun), Pumpkin Cannon, WAMOGO Timber Team & VO-AG Programs, Blacksmith, Aerial and Fire Company Demos, Rummage Sale, Chainsaw Carving, Magic Shows, Petting Zoo, Country Crafts, Vendors, Fire Truck Rides, Live music both days on

the main stage, 500 Ft Zip Line. WVFC Famous Open-Pit Roast Beef, Country Store (Run

WWW.WARRENFIRECOMPANY.ORG *Presented by & all proceeds to benefit the WARREN VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY* SATURDAY MARTIAL ARTS DEMONSTRATION, GARDEN TRACTOR PULL BAND Whiskey, Wine & Coke (12:00-3:00) SUNDAY ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL, BAND The Regulators (11:00-3:00)

