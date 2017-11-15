New Canaan Country School Open House
Open House at the New Canaan Country School
A co-ed, independent, day school for students in Pre-K (ages 3 & 4) through Grade 9. Located on a 75-acre campus in New Canaan, the school provides bus transportation to families living throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties. Upcoming admission events include: Oct. 19 and Nov. 2 Pre-K (ages 3 & 4) and Kindergarten Close-Up; Nov 5. Pre-K, Kindergarten and Lower School (Grades 1-4) Open House; Nov. 15 Middle School (Grades 5 &6) Open House. For more information about any of these events, please visit www.countryschool.net.
Wednesday, 15 November, 2017
