Stamford Symphony Weekend with Beethoven, Ravel & Stravinsky
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
November 4 at 8pm & November 5 at 3pm
Guest Conductor: Daniel Hege
Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5
Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major
Orion Weiss, piano
Ravel Le Tombeau de Couperin
Stravinsky Firebird: Suite (1919)
LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.
JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm
Tickets starting at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.
Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford
CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org
The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Saturday, 04 November, 2017
Contact:Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 203325140714
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday
