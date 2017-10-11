Event calendar brought to you by

Pain Management: Combating Chronic Pain, a Community Education program with Dr. Joseph Hung

HSS Stamford Outpatient Center

1 Blachley Road
 Stamford, CT 06902
USA

Join us for a FREE lecture!

Chronic pain therapies typically include rehabilitation, prescription medications, and interventional / surgical options. However, treatment of chronic pain conditions including osteoarthritis, spine pain, and sports injuries is often challenging and met with various frustrations.

Join us to learn how to improve upon current pain management strategies and suggestions for alternatives.

WHEN:  Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm

WHERE: HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford, CT, 06902

SPEAKER:  Joseph C. Hung, MD, Anesthesiologist & Pain Management Specialist, HSS

Space is limited, register early!

To register or for more information, please contact Pamela Villagomez at 203.705.2956 or email at villagomezp@hss.edu.

Pamela Villagomez

Phone: 2037052956
Website: Click to Visit

