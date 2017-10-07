Bakers Needed for Fundraiser
We are looking for bakers for our annual bake sale to be held at our annual fall festival. All proceeds benefit the shelter animals. Cookies, cakes, bars, pies, brownies...whatever your specialty(No items that need refrigeration).
Like to bake? Belong to a club or work with a youth group? Here's a great project. Best part? All proceeds benefit animals.
Items must be individually wrapped (singles or groups). Please tape a piece of paper with type of baked good, your name & phone # on your items.
Items should be dropped off at the Stratford Animal Control Facility on Saturday October 07, 2017 between 12-4pm.
Please send an email with what your are baking to: secretary@stratfordanimalrescue.org
Saturday, 07 October, 2017
Contact:Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 203-385-4068
Website: Click to Visit
