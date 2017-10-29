The Pumpkin Patch at St. John's Lutheran
Come enjoy a fun afternoon hanging out at the pumpkin patch!
You can also purchase pumpkins and support many local organizations: all earnings are distributed to Building One Community, Pacific House, and Midnight Run.
Extended hours on the weekend: 10 am to 6:30 pm.
Sunday, 29 October, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 28 October, 2017
- Sunday, 29 October, 2017
- Monday, 30 October, 2017
- Tuesday, 31 October, 2017
Contact:Rev. Duane Pederson
Phone: 203-322-0066
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
