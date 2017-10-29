Ick Fest @ Overbrook

Celebrate all things creepy and crawly at our annual Ick Fest at Overbrook. After Trick-or-Treating on the Farm, visit Heckscher WILD! to see our snakes, tarantulas, lizards, and other animals up close! Head to the Overbrook Nature Center to explore our slime table, make crafts featuring bats and spiders, pick up a copy of our Icky Scavenger Hunt and more! Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.