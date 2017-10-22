Bonnie Byrne LeMay Art Reception
Bonnie Byrne LeMay, an award winning contemporary impressionist painter and long time student of the arts will be holding an art show at The Buttonwood Tree throughout the month of October. LeMay’s art has been described as “passionate,” “spirited,” “pleasing,” “thought provoking,” and “calming.” Her artwork has been on display in fine art galleries, art festivals, restaurants, private homes, art associations, and museums throughout New England.
Sunday, 22 October, 2017
