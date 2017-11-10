The BeeKeepers – An Evening of Original Music & Cover Songs that pay tribute to great female artists who paved the way

“The BeeKeepers deliver a beautiful bliss on Songs from the Hive.” – SKOPE Magazine (Boston)

3 women + 13 instruments + rich vocals and vocal harmonies. The BeeKeepers are Amanda “Mandy” Sullivan, Sylvie Abate and Phred Mileski. In addition to their rich ”honeyed” vocals, they play over a dozen instruments: guitar, classical guitar, bass, u-bass, merlin, banjo, mandolin, psaltery, accordion, organ, piano, hand-percussion, ukulele – everything in the kitchen sink. Each woman is a songwriter, arranger and producer in her own right and together The BeeKeepers write, record and perform original music influenced by Americana, Acoustic-Rock, Folk and Blues. Along with their original songs, The BeeKeepers also pay tribute to the greatest female artists of our time, performing cover songs by Joan Baez, Carol King, Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks, Annie Lennox and more for a truly delightful and entertaining musical experience.

As the buzz about The BeeKeepers is growing; the group is ranked #1 on the indie charts (ReverbNation) in the state of Connecticut and number 3 nationally with over 24,000 downloads. The BeeKeepers songs have been heard on over 70 radio stations across the United States. In addition, Sylvie Abate has synch licenses with several major networks including ETV! Network, the A & E Network, Oxygen, The Discovery Network, TLC Network, and VH1. Her songs have been licensed for several TV programs including Total Divas, Born This Way, Bunim Marray The Real World, Keeping up with the Kardashians, Dash Dolls, Bad Girls Club, I AM CAIT, Total Bellas, Tough Love, Road Rules, and Extreme Challenge. as well as a three-year Multi-Sync License with Rudge Vision Films. Currently, Most recently, The BeeKeepers have been picked up by Bongo Boy Records for national music video distribution on 66 channels to 17 million viewers.

The BeeKeepers released their debut EP (Rotary Records), ‘Songs from the Hive, Vol. 1 in 2017 to critical acclaim. They have performed individually and as a group in major concert halls, festivals, colleges, churches and intimate coffee houses throughout New England in venues such as Sailfest (New London, CT), The BreadBox Folk Concert Series (Willamantic, CT); The Chestnut Playhouse (Norwich, CT), Fire in the Kitchen Series (Madison, CT), The Ridgefield Playhouse (Ridgefield, CT), The Iron Horse (Northampton, MA), Greenfield Community College (Greenfield, MA) and many more.

Learn more at:

https://www.facebook.com/thebeekeepersband

https://www.reverbnation.com/thebeekeepersband