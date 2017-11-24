Event calendar brought to you by

The Coconuts

The Buttonwood Tree

605 Main Street
 Middletown, CT 06457
USA

New England’s Legendary Comedy Rock Band
Johnny Eagle (vocals, blues harp, kazoo, percussion), Joe Beetz (guitar, vocals), Sal Monella (bass guitar, vocals, trumpet)

The Coconuts Facebook Page

Friday, 24 November, 2017

Contact:

Anne Marie

Phone: (860)347-4957
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

