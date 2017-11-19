The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour Gala

6pm Gala (for sponsors and Gala ticket holders) | 8pm Live Auction & Performance

Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity

Gala Award Honorees: Anita and Nick Donofrio

Arts Volunteer Award Honoree: Kerry Ann Ducey





The iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra whip up a huge dose of retro holiday cheer with their Christmas Rocks! Tour. Throughout his decorated career as founder/leader of the Stray Cats, his 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra, and as a solo artist, Setzer has scored chart-topping hits – including “Stray Cat Strut,” “Rock This Town,” “Jump Jive An’ Wail” among many others, sold 13 million records and received the Orville H. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award and is consistently cited as one of the world’s greatest living guitarists. In 1987, Setzer appeared in the film La Bamba portraying rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran. The Christmas Rocks! Tour features music from their latest Christmas album, “Rockin’ Rudolph,” their three other best-selling holiday albums, as well as original Brian Setzer hits. Setzer’s trademark guitar work and vocal stylings are matched with the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rockin’ big-band horn arrangements—an unbeatable combination guaranteed to rock you into the holiday spirit!