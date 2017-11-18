Maroon & Gold Gala
St Joseph High School in Trumbull, CT strives to be the state's premier Catholic, College Prep School.
The Maroon & Gold Gala celebrates the school's strong community and desire to grow greater each day. It is a special evening of Cocktails, Dinner & Dancing along with Live & Silent Auctions.
The Gala will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 6:30PM at the Waterview in Monroe, CT. All proceeds benefit the St Joseph High School Scholarship Fund.
For Sponsorships, advertising and tickets please visit sjcadets.org/gala or contact Dawn Handwerker at dhandwerker@sjcadets.org.
