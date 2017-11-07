Cast your vote for your favorite farm animal at our annual Election on the Farm! Will our guinea hogs take the vote or be edged out by Dakota the Clydesdale? Your vote counts as the ballot box is open until 3 pm! Meet and shake "hooves" with some of the candidates, try themed self-guided crafts, and scavenger hunts on Heckscher Farm. Join us for hayrides, 11am -1 pm (weather permitting). We'll also get a chance to "Vote Local" with a tasting of local ice cream, 2:30-3 pm. A schedule of events will be available on our website closer to the event. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

