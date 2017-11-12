Sunday Explorers
Sundays, November 12 - December 10 11:30 am - 4 pm
Head to the SM&NC for the return of our popular Sunday drop-in programs! Meet one of our Heckscher Farm animals, try your hand at a scavenger hunt on the trails, see Sadie and Bert, our North American River Otters, get their lunch, or help to feed some animals in Heckscher WILD! (First-come, first-served; recommended for ages 5 and up.)
Schedule of Events
11:30 am - 4 pmSelf-guided crafts
11:30 am Heckscher Farm Animal Meet & Greet
12 pm Otter feeding demonstration (Otter Pond)
12:30 pm WILD! Feeding (at Heckscher WILD!, limited enrollment, ages 5 & up
2 pm Scavenger Hunt (Meet at Overbrook)
3 pm Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)
Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
Contact:Registrar
Phone: 2039776521
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:see details
