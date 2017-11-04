Vanessa Williams in Concert
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Actress, singer, dancer, author & mother of 4 fierce kids. Best known for her hits “Save the Best for Last,” “Dreamin,” and “Colors of the Wind” among others, Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in entertainment today. She has conquered the musical charts, Broadway, music videos, television and motion pictures. She has sold millions of albums worldwide and she has achieved critical acclaim as an actress on stage, in film and on television. See one of her rare live performances right here in her (and your) own backyard!
Saturday, 04 November, 2017
Contact:Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$75.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.