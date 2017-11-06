November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Inspired by the Sea,” featuring the contemplative seascapes and landscapes of Westport, CT painter, Julie van Norden. Her exhibit runs November 1 – 30. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Monday, 06 November, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 06 November, 2017
- Tuesday, 07 November, 2017
- Wednesday, 08 November, 2017
- Thursday, 09 November, 2017
- Friday, 10 November, 2017
Contact:Anne Geary
Phone: (203) 655-6633
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.