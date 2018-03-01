Fairfield County's Giving Day 2018

March 1, 2018 is Fairfield County’s Giving Day! Join thousands of Fairfield County residents in celebrating local philanthropy by giving back to some of your favorite nonprofits. Last year, Giving Day made a huge impact by raising $1.45 million donated in support of 414 local nonprofits! To find out more information, please visit FCGives.org.

Nonprofit registration is now open at FCGives.org until February 1. Complete your registration by December 1 and your organization will have a chance to win $1,000!