Ashley Hamel and Orice Jenkins

We’re so thrilled to bring you a night of music and stories at the Buttonwood Tree.

The second half of the show will feature both musicians performing and collaborating live in front of the audience. You don’t wanna miss this.

Ashley Hamel

A popular staple of the Middletown Arts scene, Ashley Hamel is a multi-talented singer-songwriter, improv comedian, and wizard rockstar (Harry Potter fan music). With a background in theatre and improv comedy, Ashley delivers audience-centric performances that entertain and aim to connect with the deepest parts of ourselves.

Orice Jenkins

Orice’s album, “Soar”, branches out to neo-soul interpretations of jazz classics, jazz arrangements of songs written by public figures extending from James Weldon Johnson to Drake and Kanye West, and traditional covers of Stevie Wonder tunes and Great American Songbook masterpieces. The world might not be ready for a “jazz singer-songwriter” quite like this, but Orice Jenkins doesn’t care, and he’s ready to Soar!