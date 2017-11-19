Norwalk & Mark Twain: Interesting Connections Between the City of Norwalk & Mark Twain Lecture

How is Mark Twain connected to Norwalk? Join Norwalk historians Madeleine and Ed Eckert to discover the connection during their lively lecture: “Norwalk & Mark Twain: Being Some Interesting Connections Between the City of Norwalk & Mark Twain” on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. We all know Mark Twain lived in Hartford and Redding, CT, but how is one of America’s most famous literary figures connected to Norwalk? In this lecture, the Eckerts will uncover interesting historic and artistic connections between Mark Twain, Norwalk and WPA artists, one being Justin Gruelle. This lecture was first produced as part of Connecticut's 2010 Mark Twain Centennial Project commemorating Mark Twain’s death. The Museum’s new exhibit: New Deal, New Day: WPA Artists at Work and Play, which features Justin Gruelle’s work, will be open for viewing after the lecture. Please note the lecture will take place upstairs in the museum and at this time there is no elevator. Limited seating available! Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or by calling 203-846-0525. Parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department.



Madeleine and Ed Eckert are local researchers and historians who serve on the Norwalk Historical Society Board of Directors. They have given numerous slide lecture presentations in Norwalk and throughout the state. They have also led historic walking tours and cemetery tours around the Historic Norwalk Green, the Mill Hill Graveyard, St. Paul’s Graveyard and Riverside Cemetery. The Eckerts have done extensive research on the Battle and Burning of Norwalk, Nathan Hale, African American history, and Colonial history in Norwalk.



Photo Credit: "Innocents Abroad" Mural by Justin Gruelle



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.