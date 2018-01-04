Bob Gotta's Acoustic Open Mic
Join us for the oldest continually running Open Mic in the State of CT!! Hosted by the congenial Bob Gotta. Buttonwood offers a Steinway piano, full sound system, beverages and snacks and a friendly community.
Thursday, 04 January, 2018
Contact:Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$5,00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.