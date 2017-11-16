Event calendar brought to you by

Food Drive and Live Music with Shot Down

Rascal Flatts

230 Tresser Blvd
 Stamford, CT 06901
USA

Join us Thursday night as we collect canned, boxed and dried food for Thanksgiving. All food will be donated to underprivileged neighborhoods in Stamford. The event is sponsored by City Carting and Rascal Flatts.

Thursday, 16 November, 2017

Patricia Swope

Phone: 2034247661
Website: Click to Visit

