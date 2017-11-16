Food Drive and Live Music with Shot Down
Join us Thursday night as we collect canned, boxed and dried food for Thanksgiving. All food will be donated to underprivileged neighborhoods in Stamford. The event is sponsored by City Carting and Rascal Flatts.
Thursday, 16 November, 2017
