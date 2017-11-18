Event calendar brought to you by

Pet Adoption Event and Winter Coat Drive

Stratford Animal Control

225 Beacon Point Road
 Stratford, CT 06615
USA

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting this event. There will be many wonderful animals available for adoption.  Please stop by to meet them and shop in our boutique.  There will be T-shirts, candles, crafts, animal supplies and more. We will also be collecting new or gently used coats for adults and children in need during the adoption event.  Please check your closets and help those in need stay warm this winter. 

Contact:

Aimee Sprogis

Phone: 203-385-4068
Website: Click to Visit

