Opt-Outside Free Yoga Hike at Steep Rock Preserve

Ranked one of the nine most beautiful winter trails in Connecticut, the 4 mile Steep Rock Loop will be a gentle hike through forest, field, farmland and along the Shepaug River. We’ll meet at the main parking lot next to the horse-ride trail to begin with some grounding yoga poses and gratitude meditation. Hope you’ll join me for an invigorating walk to the Steep Rock Summit (elevation 776 feet) where we’ll pause to enjoy views of the Shepaug River Valley then loop back to the trail head to end with some relaxing yoga stretches.



HOW TO PREPARE?



Check the weather the morning of this hike. By 8 a.m. Friday 11/24, I’ll make a final call if the hike is a go or cancelled for unsafe, inclement weather. In my opini on there is no such thing as “bad” weather, just inappropriate hiking clothes. The hike will continue if there is a drizzle from the glorious skies above, so plan to bring rain-gear if you decide to join. Cancellation would occur if thunderstorms are predicted at 40% or higher for Washington Depot, CT zipcode.



Wear layers and clothing for all weather changes. Currently (11/17) it’s predicted to be sunny and 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Not sure how to dress — please check out this thorough link of advice from REI: https://www.rei.com/learn/ expert-advice/ layering-basics.html



Bring a backpack with water, a snack, and camera/cell phone to capture the moment. Nothing can be taken from this preserve. No breaking or stealing from nature.



Bring a yoga mat, sunscreen, chapstick, and whatever else you need to be comfortable on the trails and during our practice. Tip: fingerless gloves will give you warmth and ease of grip on the mat when we take our Down-dog outside.



RSVP and invite your friends/family



Parking: 2 Tunnel Road, Washington Depot, CT 06794. Use the main parking lot next to the horse-riding trail.



Trail map: http://steeprockassoc.org/ pdf/map_steep_rock.pdf



Read more about preserve by clicking here:



http:// www.steeprockassoc.org/ explore/ steep-rock-preserve/ points-of-interest/



http:// www.onlyinyourstate.com/ connecticut/ winter-hiking-ct/



http://www.ctmq.org/ steep-rock-36er/



Questions? Call my cell at 860-323-3560 or email nutmegyoga@gmail.com