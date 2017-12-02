Holiday Open House & Exhibition Opening at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum

Enjoy some holiday cheer as you help the Norwalk Historical Society celebrate the holiday season! Visit the Norwalk Historical Society Museum on Saturday, December 2, 2017 between 12:00pm – 4:00pm for Holiday shopping and discounts in the Gift Shop and to view the new exhibition: “Margaret Hoyt Smith: Norwalk’s First Female Architect”. Spread holiday kindness to those in need by donating cleaning supplies and toiletries to benefit Homes for the Brave. Please visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org for a list of suggested items. Homes for the Brave provides housing and services necessary to help individuals, especially veterans, return to a productive and meaningful life. Museum admission is free. The Museum is located at 141 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT, next to the Norwalk Health Department, in the red brick house with blue double front doors. Parking is available at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue.



Celebrate the opening of “Margaret Hoyt Smith: Norwalk’s First Female Architect” curated by Lynn Friedman. This exhibition explores the life and work of Rowayton resident Margaret Hoyt Smith, who was commissioned in 1973 to design the house that is currently home to the Norwalk Historical Society Museum (formally Lockwood House). View original blue prints and a collection of Margaret’s architect tools as you learn how this innovative woman paved the way for future female architects in Norwalk.



Searching for that unique holiday gift? Shopping for the family member that “has everything”? Look no further than The Norwalk Historical Society Museum Gift Shop which showcases the work of over 15 Connecticut artists and artisans and features an eclectic array of distinctive merchandise: Home decor, paintings, mixed media art, photography, greeting cards, jewelry, ornaments, books, housewares, clothing, accessories, vintage-inspired toys, pottery and more! Plus, you will find the Norwalk Historical Society‘s logo wear, handmade linen tote bags, aprons, dish towels, t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts and custom soaps. Selected items will be on discount.



For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.