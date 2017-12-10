Event calendar brought to you by

Holiday Evergreen Sale

Stratford Animal Control

225 Beacon Point Road
 Stratford, CT 06615
USA


The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) are hosting their Holiday Evergreen Decoration Sale To Benefit Animals on:

Saturday December 2nd

Sunday December 3rd

Saturday December 9th

Sunday December 10th

All events dates are from 11:00am-3:00pm

There will be wreaths, kissing balls & cemetery pieces.  In addition, we will have many great items in our boutique.  T-shirts, candles, magnets, crafts, pet items and more...

Sunday, 10 December, 2017

Aimee Sprogis

Phone: 203-385-4068
Website: Click to Visit

