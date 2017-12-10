Holiday Evergreen Sale
The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) are hosting their Holiday Evergreen Decoration Sale To Benefit Animals on:
Saturday December 2nd
Sunday December 3rd
Saturday December 9th
Sunday December 10th
All events dates are from 11:00am-3:00pm
There will be wreaths, kissing balls & cemetery pieces. In addition, we will have many great items in our boutique. T-shirts, candles, magnets, crafts, pet items and more...
Sunday, 10 December, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 02 December, 2017
- Sunday, 03 December, 2017
- Saturday, 09 December, 2017
- Sunday, 10 December, 2017
Contact:Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 203-385-4068
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.