'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in 70mm IMAX film

Maritime Aquarium

10 North Water Street
 Norwalk, CT 06854

Phone: 203.852.0700
Website: Click to Visit

Premieres Thurs., Dec. 14 at 7 (sold out) & 10 p.m. Then showing at 1, 4, 7 & 10 p.m. Dec. 15-Jan. 15, except Dec. 24 (noon only) and no shows Christmas Day.

Tickets are on sale now to experience Star Wars: The Last Jediin Connecticuts largest IMAX® Theater when the latest episode in the saga premieres Dec. 14 at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

The Maritime Aquarium is one of only 10 theaters in the U.S. that will show The Last Jediin 70mm IMAX film projection. (The next closest is in Philadelphia.) Thus, Star Warsfans wont see The Last Jedibigger or better anywhere in New England or in the New York metropolitan area than at The Maritime Aquarium with its six-story screen.

The Maritime Aquariums theater combines the brightest, clearest images at almost 10 times the resolution of standard-projection formats with powerful, laser-aligned digital sound and customized theater geometry to create the world's most immersive film experience. Director Rian Johnson shot portions of The Last Jediwith IMAX cameras, and those scenes will fill the Aquariums giant screen (in ways unavailable in conventional cinemas).

The Last Jedi” premieres on Thurs., Dec. 14 at 7 (sold out) & 10 p.m. Then, in an unprecedented move, The Maritime Aquarium is suspending its regular schedule of 40-minute IMAX documentaries from Dec. 15-Jan. 15 to present only The Last Jedi.Show times are 1, 4, 7 & 10 p.m. (Theres only one show on Dec. 24 at noon and no shows Christmas Day.)

Tickets are $15 for adults, seniors and youths (13-17), and $12.50 for children (3-12). Get them online at www.maritimeaquarium.org. Aquarium admission tickets are separate.

Episode VIII in the Star Warsseries and sequel to The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedistars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. New cast members include Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern. Fisher died in December 2016, making The Last Jedi her final film role.

The Last Jedi” is expected to have a rating of PG-13. It’s produced by Lucasfilm and will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

