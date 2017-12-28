'Feeding Time!' (behind-the-scenes program)

Join The Maritime Aquarium for a breakfast to remember! This Dec. 28 “Feeding Time” is a great idea for entertaining family and friends visiting for the holidays.

After a light buffet in the Cascade Café, participants will make the rounds as Aquarium staff feeds an amazing assortment of hungry animals. Take a turn feeding the turtles, horseshoe crabs and rays. Get up close and personal with the harbor seals at a private feeding. Best of all, watch behind-the-scenes as the aquarists feed the big sharks in the Aquarium’s Ocean Beyond the Sound exhibit. Help throw in some fish too!

Children must be age 5 or older. Tickets are $50 per adult & $25 per child 5-12 ($45 & $20 for Aquarium members). Advance registration is required.

Call (203) 852-0700, ext. 2206, or sign up online at www.maritimeaquarium.org.