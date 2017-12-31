'Noon' Year's Eve

Sun., Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

End the year – including a countdown to 12 o’clock … noon – with special family fun on Dec. 31 at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

The Aquarium is planning a day of activities geared for families with young children who want to celebrate the end of 2017 together, but not at the stroke of midnight.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a disc jockey will provide the beat, as well as a countdown to 12 o’clock; 12 o’clock noon, that is.

Also on hand will be “bubble-ologist” Kim Winslow and strolling family comedy and juggling by Peter Straus, plus a magician and more.

Get all the details at www.maritimeaquarium.org.