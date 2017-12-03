When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put into protective custody in the one place cops are sure she won’t be found-a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and an uptight Mother Superior. Using her fabulous disco-ness and killer voice to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church, but in doing so blows her cover. Soon it’s nun-on-the-run time, but she finds salvation in the heavenly power of her newly-found sisterhood. Based on the hit film of the same name, this stage adaptation features an original Alan Menken/Glenn Slater score with a vast inspiration of musical styles from Motown, soul and funk to great big disco anthems. A tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to rejoice!