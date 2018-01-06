Event calendar brought to you by

Holiday Express Train Show

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

December 2 – January 7, 2018

A Fairfield Museum holiday tradition. Model trains wind around an enchanting display full of holiday spirit and elaborate scenery! This year features even more tracks and set-ups where the trains can zip around and weave their magical spell. Kids and adults alike will delight in the magic of the train show. Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm; Fridays, 10am – 7pm; Weekends, 10am – 4pm; and Vacation Week 10/26 – 29, 2017, 10am – 4pm. Sponsored by Hatfield Insurance Company, People’s United Bank and Roland & Co. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/

Saturday, 06 January, 2018

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Adults $5, Students $3, 5 & Under free

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.