Colin Quinn: One In Every Crowd

“One In Every Crowd” There’s always one person in every group situation who ruins everything…

From MTV’s Remote Control to SNL to Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd,” Mr. Quinn is not one to take a hint and bow out gracefully. He’s been on Broadway with “Irish Wake” and “Colin Quinn Long Story Short” and off-Broadway with “Colin Quinn Unconstitutional” and “Colin Quinn The New York Story”. Colin can be seen in the recurring role of ‘Hermie’ on HBO’s “Girls”, opposite Amy Schumer in Judd Apatow’s “Trainwreck” and later this year in “Sandy Wexler” with Adam Sandler. Colin Quinn The New York Story (directed by Jerry Seinfeld) and Colin Quinn Unconstitutional are now streaming on Netflix and his web series “Cop Show” can be seen on lstudio.com. His first and last book “The Coloring Book” is now out from Grand Central Publishing