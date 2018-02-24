Stamford Symphony Presents: Brahms, Copland & Saint-Saëns

February 24 at 8pm and February 25 at 3pm

David Lockington, Guest Conductor

Joshua Roman, cello

Copland Music for the Theatre

Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor

Popper Hungarian Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra

Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E-flat Major, Der Philosoph

Brahms Haydn Variations

Lockington Ceremonial Fantasy Fanfare

LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.

JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.

Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford

CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org

