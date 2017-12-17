Scout Invention Convention Day

Join us to get an up-close look at the amazing artistic gadgetry of Steve Gerberich, whose fabulous creations grace the Stamford Museum galleries this holiday season in our Gerberich's Gadgets: Best of Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys exhibition. We'll have some free build time with our favorite building blocks, create our own inventions out of recycled materials, complete a scavenger hunt through the exhibit, and more. Scout groups will rotate through activities. Limited to 60 girl and boy scouts. Scouts may register with their parents or with their troops/dens. To register, please e-mail Lisa Monachelli at lmonachelli@stamfordmuseum.org. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8

For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

