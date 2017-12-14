Linger along Orchard Street enjoying a free cup of hot chocolate while you shop from local Norwalk artisans selling their goods market-style. The market is free to the public and will be heated!

During the pop up market and with a purchase of a $25 ticket, attend a special holiday-themed art class inside Pinot’s Palette. Painters will enjoy light bites and signature cocktails from The Block at Waypointe during their guided course. To purchase a ticket for the art class please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-pop-up-at-the-block-at-waypointe-tickets-40042996681?aff=Media

Please bring your printed ticket for the paint class inside Pinot’s Palette located at The Block at Waypointe | 515 West Ave. Norwalk, CT

