2nd Annual MUSIC FOR GIVING Family Concert – A Tribute to Harry Chapin
The Buttonwood Tree family joins Bill Pere, First Church, Middletown to bring youth from the area together to create a fun, family gathering to raise funds for good causes.
WHAT IS LUNCH’s MISSION?
LUNCH is a unique blend of Arts, Education, and Community Outreach.
LUNCH follows the example set by singer-songwriter Harry Chapin
in using the power of popular music to produce positive social action . We
involve kids in our events to show that they can make a difference in the
lives of others. Through music and theater, LUNCH seeks to address issues
of hunger and poverty through awareness and financial support. By
providing a positive experience in community outreach through the arts, we
encourage kids to grow into tomorrow’s leaders who will shape a world free of
intolerance, injustice, and indifference.
CARRYING ON THE
LEGACY OF HARRY CHAPIN
More than $1,000,000 raised to support social services and community outreach through the arts
Sunday, 04 March, 2018
Contact:Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$10.00
