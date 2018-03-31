Aligned with Source, An Interactive Workshop & Meditation: Annaita Gandhy

A Spiritual & Holistic Healer from India, Annaita is experienced in applying varied healing modalities to a wide range of situations. In these inter-active workshops, Annaita seeks to empower, sharing her deep understanding of life, holism and spirituality, enabling you to rise above life’s challenges, live a healthy, fulfilled & confident life.

Life is never easy and change must come from within. In today’s environment of hardship, ill-health, corruption and inequality it is often difficult to see the Light. The purpose of this workshop is to empower you to see yours.

Be the change you wish to see. All you need is Willingness.

This Week’s Topic: Higher Frequencies