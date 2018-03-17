Stamford Symphony Presents:Haydn, Mendelssohn & Schumann
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
March 17 at 8 pm & March 18 at 3 pm
Paul Watkins, Guest Conductor
Benjamin Beilman, violin
Haydn Symphony No. 102, B-flat Major
Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor
Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Rhenish
LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.
JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.
CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org
*****The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Contact:Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 12033251407
Cost:$25 - $76
