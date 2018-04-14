Tweet Al Copley, Pianist

The Buttonwood Tree 605 Main Street

Middletown , CT 06457

USA

There are few pianists in the world that can play boogie, blues, jump, jazz and almost anything else like Al Copley (Roomfull of Blues, Fabulous Thunderbirds, and a sterling solo career around the world). Join us for a jumping time!

