Al Copley, Pianist
There are few pianists in the world that can play boogie, blues, jump, jazz and almost anything else like Al Copley (Roomfull of Blues, Fabulous Thunderbirds, and a sterling solo career around the world). Join us for a jumping time!
Saturday, 14 April, 2018
Contact:Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4947
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$20.00
