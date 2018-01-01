Event calendar brought to you by

New Years Day Yoga Hike

Shade Swamp Santuary

96 Scott Swamp Road
 FARMINGTON, CT 06032
United States

Free pop-up yoga hike in my new hometown of Farmington, CT on New Years Day! I've debated drawing attention to this local gem because it's one of my favorite town spots for solitude while bird-watching. But alas, I shouldn't be trail greedy (New Years Resolution).

Join me for a beginners level yoga hike along the 1.5 mile blue-blazed trail. It'll be my first hike of the year as I attempt to complete the 52 hikes challenge in 2018. Shade Swamp Sanctuary's blue trail is on the list of historic hikes in Farmington. The trail begins behind a 1934 dilapidated shelter that was built by unemployed young men during the Great Depression. Two minutes into the trail we'll come across remains of an abandoned zoo. The blogs Damned Connecticut and CTMQ-Destroying the Myth that there is nothing to do here did stellar write ups on this trail. No worries if you don't have time to read them prior, I'll regale you with all the creepy and historical details along our hike through forest and wetland trails.

Come solo or invite your friends, family, and well-behaved pet to join us on the trail! 

We depart from the trailhead at 1 pm sharp. 

RSVP required through this Facebook event page. 

Directions: 96 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington, CT 06032

GPS: 41°42’15.4″N 72°51’33.33″W

Parking: Limited spots in front of dilapidated shelter off Rt 6, please carpool

Trail map: http://www.farmington-ct.org/home/showdocument?id=3577 

Questions? Call Nicole at 860-323-3560 or nutmegyoga@gmail.com

Inclement Weather practice & FAQs can be found here:
https://nutmegyoga.wordpress.com/faq/

Monday, 01 January, 2018

Contact:

Nicole Diaz

Phone: 860-323-3560

Cost:

FREE

RSVP:

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 01/01/2018

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.