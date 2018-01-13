Indigo Soul
Indigo Soul is a stripped down rhythm and voice trio serving up a tasteful repertoire of R&B, soul and light pop. This tidy little trio hails from the vibrant artists village of Chester in the beautiful CT River Valley.
Featuring Carol Piro on lead vocals and shakers, Jeremy Coster on bass and Steve Fava on percussion and supporting vocals.
Saturday, 13 January, 2018
Contact:Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4947
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$10.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.