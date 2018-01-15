Family Focus: Sing Along with Rick and Dawn
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Website: Click to Visit
Over here, over there! Join Rick Spencer and Dawn Indermuehle to listen, learn and sing songs from the First World War, from days long before and from decades afterward. You'll hear some familiar songs and enjoy learning new ones that might just become favorites! Sponsored by People's United Bank.
Monday, 15 January, 2018
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
