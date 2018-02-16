Family Focus: Winter Fest!
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Fairfield, CT 06824
Website: Click to Visit
Got the winter blues? Stop by the Fairfield Museum for a variety of activities on vacation days and celebrate the season! Enjoy the “Winter Wonderland” exhibit, watch movies inspired by winter sports, and enjoy some warm cider and refreshments. Sponsored by People's United Bank.
Friday, February 16 and Monday, February 19, 11am – 2pm. Free!
Friday, 16 February, 2018
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.