Bridgeport, The Great War and the Strikes of 1915 with Carolyn Ivanoff
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Website: Click to Visit
Educator and historian Carolyn Ivanoff will present a lecture in costume on the year of 1915 in Bridgeport - the triumphant, striking summer. World War I transformed Bridgeport, Connecticut into a powerful arsenal for the allied war effort. Women workers would play an important role in workers’ rights. Over 12,000 striking women would win the eight-hour day mostly without any national labor involvement. Presented with the League of Women Voters.
Sunday, 21 January, 2018
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Members: Free; Non-Members $5
