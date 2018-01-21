Bridgeport, The Great War and the Strikes of 1915 with Carolyn Ivanoff

Educator and historian Carolyn Ivanoff will present a lecture in costume on the year of 1915 in Bridgeport - the triumphant, striking summer. World War I transformed Bridgeport, Connecticut into a powerful arsenal for the allied war effort. Women workers would play an important role in workers’ rights. Over 12,000 striking women would win the eight-hour day mostly without any national labor involvement. Presented with the League of Women Voters.