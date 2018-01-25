Museum After Dark: Backstage at the Olympics with NBC Sports!

Sports fans, skiers, skaters, hockey players and families who are looking forward to watching the 2018 Winter Olympic Games on television … this “Museum After Dark” event is for you! Go behind-the-scenes of reporting on the Olympics with Senior Vice President of NBC Sports Ventures and broadcaster Rob Simmelkjaer. Get a preview of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, learn how technology is changing how people watch and find out how NBC produces an event of this magnitude despite the challenges of a 14-hour time difference. Rob will also discuss how politics affects the games, from the security issues in South Korea to Russia’s stance on the doping scandals. There will also be time for Rob to answer your burning questions about the Olympics!

Rob Simmelkjaer is responsible for managing the NBC Sports Ventures unit, a collection of NBC Sports properties including NBC Sports Radio, Reebok Spartan Race, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and the Red Bull Signature Series. Simmelkjaer serves as an on-air contributor across multiple NBCUniversal platforms, including NBC Sports, NBCSN, NBCSR, NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. Simmelkjaer anchored MSNBC’s coverage of the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.